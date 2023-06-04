Same feds, different outfits? Meet the Aryan Freedom Network

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 4, 2023

A group calling themselves the Aryan Freedom Network demonstrated outside of farmer’s market Saturday in Centreville, Texas.

They all wore the same face masks, caps, camo pants, and black shirts. They displayed crisp new Confederate flags and other shining brand new hate paraphernalia.

They chanted “Sieg Heil!” and “White Power!”

Observers said the whiff of fed could be detected miles away.

“They were saluting with the left hand – not the right arm, they’re not real Nazis,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “They really need to up their research and training before they pull off these stunts.”

More telling, some observers said, was that there were no counter protesters.

“The Aryan Freedom Network is based in Texas and allegedly has chapters in several states,” Hoft wrote. “Your group and its leadership is likely heavily infested with feds. It’s what they do.”

The way the so-called Aryan Freedom Network was outfitted was likened to another suspected fed-infested group, the Patriot Front.

While demonstrating outside a drag event in Chardon, Ohio in April, the members of the Patriot Front all wore the same clothing, including masks to cover their faces, and carried brand new flags.

So, what’s the verdict? Same feds, different costumes?

HAPPENING NOW: Centerville, TX residents are expressing disgust over a small group of outsiders who are rallying in the downtown area. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5FFkbN8Knj — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 3, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish