Reports: Russia sinks ship carrying British weapons to Ukraine

March 2, 2025

Russia used hypersonic Iskander-M missiles to sink a cargo ship carrying British weapons to Ukraine, reports out of Russia claim.

The missiles hit the Panama-flagged container ship MSC LEVANTE F – reportedly Swiss-owned – soon after it arrived at the port of Odesa on March 1.

The Russian Telegram channel TalipoV Online Z, which is run by Crimea-based blogger Oleksandr Talipov, claimed that the vessel was loaded with drones and weaponry that had been collected from a NATO base in Turkey before being transported to Odesa.

Tapipov reported: “It was established that in Turkey the ship loaded additional containers of two colors on board – red and yellow – which contained British sea drones and weapons from the Turkish NATO base. Upon arrival at the port of Odesa, the ship was hit by two missiles at berth number two at 18:00. After the strike detonations began, the cargo was completely destroyed, the ship sank.”

The Telegram channel Soprotivlenie claimed that the cargo ship was carrying other Western military cargo, including “radars and launch containers of ATACMS missiles” supplied by the United States.

Ukrainian vice prime minister Oleksii Kuleba challenged the Russian account and said that the vessel was carrying “completely civilian cargoes.”

The container ship was struck as it prepared to unload, according to the Russian report.

A strike on the 482ft MSC LEVANTE F was confirmed by Odesa region governor Oleg Kiper.

“The enemy fired a ballistic missile on Odesa,” he said. “The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel under the flag of the Republic of Panama owned by a European company.”

Two port workers were believed to have been wounded in the strike, which also damaged infrastructure, Ukrainian reports said.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said a second ship was also hit, the Sierra Leone-flagged SUPER SARKAS.

The Kyiv Independent reported: “No information was immediately available as to what the vessel was carrying, or the extent of the damage.”

