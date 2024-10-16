Reports: It’s Oct. 16 and election fraud already set to happen in Arizona, Georgia

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In Arizona, a voter integrity group found that hundreds of voters in the state listed businesses, schools, and vacant lots as their residence on voter registration forms.

Arizona voters are registered to vote using addresses which include an abortion clinic, gas stations, liquor stores, vacant lots, schools, a smoke shop, a bank, fast-food chains, a strip club, golf courses, roller rinks, bars, and even the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reported.

J. Christian Adams, the president of PILF, told Breitbart News that the state’s voter registration form makes clear registrants cannot list businesses as their primary residence.

“Election officials should do what PILF did — they should take the voter roll, see how many people are registered at commercial businesses, and do something more than nothing,” Adams said. “This is a pervasive problem throughout the state … let’s hope Arizona does something without having to be sued.”

In Georgia, a judge ruled that county election officials must certify results by the legal deadline even if they suspect fraud or mistakes.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney of Fulton County ruled that “no election superintendent (or member of a board of elections and registration) may refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance.”

The officials do have the right to investigate their concerns about the vote count and to review related documents, McBurney wrote, but “any delay in receiving such information is not a basis for refusing to certify the election results or abstaining from doing so.”

Results must be certified by Georgia’s individual counties by 5 p.m. the Monday or Tuesday after Election Day.

Judge McBurney also blocked a new rule that requires Georgia Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after the close of voting.

Natalie Winters’ opening War Room monologue on Oct. 15:

Full Opening Rant. Election Fraud Is Already Happening. pic.twitter.com/eiDfqg29y5 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 15, 2024

