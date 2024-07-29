Report: Would-be Trump assassin was on law enforcement radar 90 minutes before Trump took stage

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 29, 2024

Text messages obtained by Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley show that law enforcement had flagged Thomas Matthew Crooks as suspicious 90 minutes before former President Donald Trump took the stage at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Butler County SWAT Team said it had no communication with the Secret Service before the assassination attempt on Trump. A face to face meeting was supposed to have taken place but was never held.

The text messages, obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, showed that officers had spotted the 20-year-old would-be assassin using a range finder – but did not approach him, Fox News Digital reported after obtaining the texts.

An officer who said his shift was ending texted in a group chat around 4:36 p.m. that an individual, later identified as Crooks, had parked nearby law enforcement vehicles.

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know,” the text from the officer read.

A follow-up message said that Crooks was about 50 yards from the rally’s exit, sitting at a picnic table.

Two other counter-snipers responded with a thumbs up emoji and responded, writing, “Roger that.”

At 5:10 p.m., officers noted that Crooks was on the move and had positioned himself near the American Glass International (AGR) building where he would later perch himself on top to target Trump.

An officer took a photo showing Crooks leaning against the AGR building.

“Kid learning around building we are in,” an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. “AGR I believe it is. I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out.”

“I lost sight of him,” the officer added.

A follow-up message said: “Call it in to command and have a uniform check it out.”

By 6:11 p.m., approximately 1 hour after the last text message was sent, the “kid” would be killed by a counter-sniper after he opened fired.

Trump was grazed by a bullet on his ear.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed protecting his family.

David Dutch and James Copenhaver were injured after being shot at the rally. Copenhaver was released from the hospital on Friday.

Butler County SWAT Team had zero communication with Secret Service before the assassination attempt on Trump. They were supposed to have a face to face meeting with Secret Service before the rally but the meeting never happened.pic.twitter.com/oTSls3apmA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 29, 2024

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Your Choice