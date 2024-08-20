Report: In first, U.S. pays $370,376 to Covid vax injury victim; Thousands of claims languish

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 20, 2024

An individual who was injured after taking the Covid injection has received $370,376 from a U.S. taxpayer-funded program to provide compensation for injuries relating to Covid shots, a report said.

The compensation, issued by the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) was revealed as part of CICP’s most recent update, published Aug. 1.

Wayne Rohde, author of “The Vaccine Court: The Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program” and “The Vaccine Court 2.0,” told The Defender in an Aug. 19 report that the payout “is the first large-dollar damage award in the Covid era.”

“We can only assume it is for unreimbursed medical expenses and a possible combination with lost wages,” Rohde said. He said the compensation may be for an injury that resulted in death, but that’s unclear from the CICP website.

Rohde said the program made larger awards in the past, for the H1N1 flu vaccine.

The $370,376 payout is one of just 14 Covid injection injury claims that the program has approved — out of a total of 13,356 claims filed.

Of the 14 Covid jab injury claims that CICP has disbursed, nine involve cases of myocarditis and three involved myopericarditis. There was also one award each for anaphylaxis and syncope.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Of the 13,356 COVID-19 claims filed with CICP, the program has rendered 3,130 decisions — finding only 57 claims eligible for compensation, while denying 3,073 claims. An additional 10,226 claims remain “in review” or are “pending review.”

The CICP awards damages only for unreimbursed medical expenses, which was the case for the previous 13 compensable petitions for Covid-related countermeasures. Lost wages are capped at $50,000 per year and the program does not provide compensation for pain and suffering, Rohde said.

Documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense as part of a Freedom of Information Act request and subsequent lawsuit against the National Institutes of Health revealed that, at least as early as October 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci received emails detailing the slow pace of resolving claims through the CICP — but took no action.

Help Wanted