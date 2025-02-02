Report: Ex-intel officials who pushed Russia hoax banned from federal buildings

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 2, 2025

Having already stripped them of their security clearances, President Donald Trump took further action against a group of former intelligence officials who pushed the Russia collusion hoax by instructing agencies to ban the individuals from stepping foot in secure U.S. government facilities, a report said.

According to a Jan. 29 cabinet memorandum obtained by The Daily Wire, top national security agencies have been ordered to “revoke unescorted access to secure U.S. Government facilities from the 50 former intelligence officials named in the Executive Order.”

“These individuals no longer possess a need to access secure facilities, and as outlined in the Executive Order, do not have the appropriate security clearances to access classified information,” the memo states.

Included in the list of individuals are former CIA directors John Brennan, Michael Hayden, and Leon Panetta, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The memo was sent to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Director of National Intelligence, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. It was also distributed to the Director of the Office of Personnel Management, who is tasked with informing any other “clearance-granting U.S. Government entity” of the ban “to ensure compliance.”

Related: ‘Spies who lie’ plus Bolton lose clearance on Day One, January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Pentagon’s inspector general to investigate the “conduct” of retired Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and determine whether it’s appropriate if he should be reduced in rank from his current four stars.

Hegseth also revoked Milley’s security detail and suspended his security clearance.

Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, in explaining the inspector general probe said in a statement: “Undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security, and restoring accountability is a priority for the Defense Department under President Trump’s leadership.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!