Report: EPA awarded $2 billion to group tied to Stacey Abrams with $100 in its bank account

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has discovered that the Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had earmarked $2 billion for a newly-formed Georgia non-profit linked to Democrat Stacey Abrams that had raised just $100 in its first three months of existence.

According to DOGE and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the taxpayer funds were set aside in April 2024 for Power Forward Communities as part of the Biden-Harris EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program.

In a Feb. 19 report, the Washington Free Beacon noted that Power Forward Communities “was established in October 2023 as a coalition of groups led by Rewiring America, a left-wing group that advocates for electrification policies and a transition away from fossil fuel dependence.”

Abrams, who serves as Rewiring America’s senior counsel, said at the time that she was “thrilled” to be part of the Power Forward Communities coalition. “This is how we expand access to clean energy—by prioritizing housing, equity and resilience,” she wrote in an X post.

The grant awarded to Power Forward Communities was one of eight Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants which, altogether, totaled $20 billion.

Zeldin announced on Feb. 13 that his staff and DOGE officials discovered that the $20 billion was parked by the Biden-Harris regime at an outside financial institution just before their tenure ended, limiting the federal government’s oversight of the program.

According to its latest tax filings, Power Forward Communities had $100 in total revenue during its first three months in operation.

“I made a commitment to members of Congress and to the American people to be a good steward of tax dollars and I’ve wasted no time in keeping my word,” Zeldin told the Free Beacon. “When we learned about the Biden administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency, we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this.”

“As we continue to learn more about where some of this money went, it is even more apparent how far-reaching and widely accepted this waste and abuse has been,” Zeldin continued. “It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue.”

The Free Beacon noted:

Power Forward Communities lists a large number of partners on its website that it works with to implement its mission. Among its partners are the Southern Economic Advancement Project and Fair Count, two left-wing nonprofits founded by Abrams in the wake of her 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election defeat. The Southern Economic Advancement Project, which seeks to boost racial equity and “economic power” in the South, is a fiscally sponsored project of the Tides Center, a group known for giving millions of dollars to left-wing environmental and social activist organizations, according to Influence Watch. Power Forward Communities’ list of partners also includes the American Federation of Teachers and the AFL-CIO, two powerful Democratic-aligned labor unions. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten and Abrams both serve on the national advisory board for Climate Power, which helped launch a $55 million advertising campaign in September in support of Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

