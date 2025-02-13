EPA chief Zeldin: We will recover $20B Biden paid out for climate boondoggles

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2025 Real World News



Some $20 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds that the Biden-Harris administration gave out for climate change projects will be recovered, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin said.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Zeldin and the Biden-Harris regime was essentially “throwing gold bars off the Titanic” with projects that amounted to rush jobs “with reduced oversight.”

Zeldin said that the EPA would terminate its contract with the bank overseeing the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a program that emerged from the Biden-Harris climate policy in 2022.

The Washington Post reported: “The fund seeks to leverage public and private dollars to invest in clean-energy technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps and more. Though he did not mention the bank by name, Citi had an agreement with the Biden administration to oversee the release of $20 billion under the program to nonprofit groups and states, according to publicly available documents.”

Zeldin referenced a video from December 2024 by Project Veritas that featured an EPA official saying that the Biden-Harris team was “trying to get the money out as fast as possible before they come in and stop it all. It truly feels like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing like gold bars off the edge.”

“The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over,” Zeldin said. “The American public deserves a more transparent and accountable government than what transpired these past four years.”

On Feb. 4, Zeldin announced the EPA’s “Powering the Great American Comeback” initiative which has among its goals restoring American energy dominance and making the Untied States the artificial intelligence capital of the world.

🚨The Biden EPA tossed $20 billion of “gold bars off the Titanic”. BIG UPDATE! We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer. Here are more of the details: pic.twitter.com/DM4C0TQcpj — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 13, 2025

