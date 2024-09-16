Report: Democrats only need to get Kamala close enough for the mail-in ballot floodgates to open

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Statistician Nate Silver’s latest model gives Donald Trump a 61.5% chance of winning the White House, dropping Kamala Harris’s likelihood to 38.3%. The Polymarket betting odds concur with Silver.

What’s to stop that from happening?

A tsunami of mail-in ballots courtesy of the Democrat Party machine, a report said.

Trump could very well lose Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania “because he cannot stop mail-in ballots from strip malls, Walmarts, and gas stations” from being counted, according to the Mega4America blog on Substack.

“The national media, the DNC, Hollywood and lots of influencers are driving toward one objective — get Kamala close enough to cover the 2024 MAIL-IN BALLOT STEAL,” the report said.

“In each swing state, we can show between 400,000 and 750,000 anomalous identity/property combinations — from which a mail-in ballot will be mailed — 67% of which are address-ineligible,” the report said. “These ballots are ready to vote — illegally, but in a way that cannot be stopped with any current system, process or group of lawyers.”

Soon after Joe Biden was kicked to the curb by the Democrat Party following June’s disastrous debate, the Conservative Treehouse noted:

“When you think about who will replace Joe Biden, remember the baseline.

“The problem Democrats have is not that Biden has lost his marbles or is losing the election, the problem is that Biden is losing by a scale that is too big for them to cover.

“Democrats don’t need a candidate who can beat Donald Trump; they need a candidate who can give plausibility to ballot counting results that say Trump lost.

“The issue for Biden is that he makes the fraud too easy to see.

“Democrats don’t need a candidate who can win votes, the Democrats need a candidate who makes fraudulent results seem plausible.”

Trump’s campaign “will spend $40 million in any swing state where it can maybe influence .5% of the vote. Influence, not move,” Omega4America noted. “In every swing sate, by stopping mail-in ballots from going to Walmarts, strip malls, and industrial buildings — the preferred destination of ballots collected by NGOs for illegal aliens — Trump can impact up to 7% of the cast ballots in those states.”

So, the report continued, “why is the Trump Campaign dead set on hiring 157,000 poll watchers to make sure illegitimate ballots, sent to Walmarts, collected by the Postal Service, given to NGOs to vote — are properly counted by Michael Whatley? Who knows? Probably because Trump’s top campaign managers and the RNC do not believe 2020 was stolen — and do not believe ballot mills — which are now being investigated in states like Texas — are real.”

Omega4American reported on how it “showed live, official voter rolls, compared (reconciled) with live property tax rolls — showing voters by the thousands — registered at UPS locations, abandoned buildings, 33 at a car dealership — into the hundreds of thousands. We showed the 2020 Georgia election was a fraud. There is no conceivable way that state could be called for Biden — we showed thousands of ‘cast ballots’ which were counted — and yet those people were not on the voter roll.”

The GOP apparently has no strategy to stop this, the report said.

For those who continue to deny these mail-in ballot mills are a thing, Omega4America encourages them to check out an Aug. 25 report from The Miami Independent headlined ” Thousands Of Undeliverable ‘Vote By Mail’ Ballots Were Cast On Aug 20 Primary Election”.

The report said that it is possible to stop the mail-in ballot tsunami … with quantum tech:

Advanced technology cannot stop idiots, it can, however, stop mail-in ballots from going to idiots who claim to live at a UPS location. These mail-in ballot combos form a constant, that can and will be used by the Left at will. With quantum tech, we can stop 60% – 70% of these ballots from going to ineligible addresses – if we start soon. We can track every ballot from the day it goes out, to the day it comes back, right up until election day – showing a ballot from an abandoned building or strip mall – with a photo of the decrepit building. WE STOP THE BALLOTS FROM GETTING INTO THE SYSTEM BEFORE THEY ARE VOTED – NOT LITIGATE AFTERWARD! That means, for Trump, and the Senate candidates, the House candidates, around 4% or more of the ballots that would go to Leftists, will not get into the system.

