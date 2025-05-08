Pope Leo XIV: Cardinals elect first American pontiff

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 8, 2025

Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago was elected pope by the 133 voting cardinals at the Vatican conclave on Thursday.

He is the first American pope and will be called Pope Leo XIV.

White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at the Vatican, signaling the Catholic Church had selected a new pope.

The smoke, then bells ringing in St. Peter’s Square signified the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The square’s crowd erupted in cheers upon seeing the smoke and hearing the bells.

A top cardinal uttered the words “Habemus papam!” Latin for “We have a pope!” from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“We have to be a missionary church,” the pope told the faithful.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Leo XIV, age 69, is the church’s 267th pope. He was born in Chicago and spent much of his career as a missionary in South America. Pope Francis appointed him Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2023. The prominent role elevated him to become a leading candidate for election.

