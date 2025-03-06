Poor Hunter: As art career fails, Biden’s son files to drop lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2025 Real World News



With sales of his “art” tanking, the cold shoulder treatment coming from former benefactors, and no daddy in high places to auction off access to, Hunter Biden apparently is broke and unable to continue his lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, whose Marco Polo research group published on online database of Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

Elections matter, or so it would seem.

Hunter Biden’s legal team filed a motion in Los Angeles Wednesday which states the former first son “does not have the resources to continue to litigate this matter.”

In response, Ziegler in a social media post on March 5, made clear he would oppose Biden’s filing.

In what would be an unusual legal action, Ziegler on March 6 vowed to fight Biden’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

“Hunter wants to cry uncle,” Ziegler raged in a comment to the new York Post. “We are OPPOSING that. We want our attorney’s fees to be paid, for Hunter to cease lying about us and me, and just generally to shut the f–k up.”

Hunter Biden first filed the lawsuit against Ziegler in September 2023 for allegedly illegally accessing and circulating the scandalous and embarrassing contents of the infamous laptop.

Ziegler, who worked as an aide to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro during the first Trump Administration, has published much of Hunter’s laptop data on his Marco Polo site in the years since the New York Post first exposed the device in 2020.

The lawsuit accuses Ziegler and others of breaching computer fraud and data laws by accessing “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” from the laptop.

Ziegler told the Post why he was spurning Biden’s filing. “This is an abuse of the legal system. It can’t stand. Our tiny nonprofit had to scrape together legal fees for nearly 2 years to deal with this Peter Pan like manchild.”

Ziegler’s lawyer Robert Tyler said Hunter Biden and his one-time “sugar brother” Kevin Morris had blown off depositions scheduled for last week and had failed to turn over discovery in the case.

“We believe that Hunter Biden’s failure to produce documents and refusal to attend his deposition reveals that he is running scared and probably afraid for any further discovery of information that would be harmful to him and his father,” Tyler said.

According to the court filing, Hunter Biden claims to be “millions of dollars in debt, nobody’s buying his art and he lost his house to the Los Angeles wildfires in a bombshell legal filing in which he asked a a federal judge to drop the laptop hacking lawsuit” he slapped on (Ziegler), the New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden said he has managed to sell just one piece of art — his catalogue is mostly colorful abstract paintings that have been compared to “hotel art” — since December 2023. During Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and the early years of his administration, Hunter Biden raked in $1.5 million selling his “art.”

“In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000,” Hunter Biden’s attorneys said as in Wednesday’s filing.

The filing also noted that sales of Hunter’s 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things” also plunged. The tome sold 3,200 copies over six months in mid-2023, but just 1,100 copies in the following six months.

“Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened,” the former first son said.

Additionally, the Pacific Palisades wildfires in January left the Malibu mansion Hunter was renting “unlivable,” the filing states.

“Like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live,” he claimed in the motion.

A trove of Hunter Biden’s artworks that were in storage near the Pacific Palisades home of his Hollywood “sugar brother,” attorney Kevin Morris, were destroyed in the blazes, a source told The Post.

“[Hunter] has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range,” his legal team noted.

Separately, Hunter has also been tied up in litigation with former Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac over his laptop data getting leaked in the first place.

Hunter noted in the latest filing that he was assessing each of his pending suits on a “case-by-case basis to allocate my limited resources.”

NEW: A broke Hunter Biden seeks to dismiss his lawsuit against @MarcoPolo501c3 for publishing contents of his laptop. pic.twitter.com/fuXOMLaM8J — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 6, 2025

