Pollster: AOC likely to be Democrats’ 2028 presidential nominee

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 23, 2025

Pollster Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, apparently believes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York will be the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee in 2028.

In a video posted to his “Silver Bulletin” website on Wednesday, Silver and political podcaster Galen Druke both chose AOC as their top draft pick for the 2028 campaign.

“We both are on the AOC bus,” Silver told Fox News, though he admitted the leftist architect of the Green New Deal had at best a “20% chance” to be the nominee.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont have drawn a great deal of attention from legacy media during their “Fight Oligarchy” tour in recent weeks.

Pretty much every move AOC makes is being watched by major media, which will be a plus if she were to run for president in 2028, Druke said.

The “Squad” member would do well grabbing attention in what is likely to be a crowded presidential primary, Druke said.

Druke noted that there are “a lot of points in her favor at this very moment,” pointing in part to having the highest net favorability of any Democrats asked about in a recent Yale survey.

“So that means that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party and there’s a lot of people who could potentially get on board with her. But I think equally important is the fact that she has very fervent support,” Druke said.

Ocasio-Cortez “has this kind of progressive lane — probably not to herself, because she is younger and media savvy,” Silver said.

Silver referenced Ocasio-Cortez’s strength against Democrat Party leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — more evidence that she could be the one to beat in 2028.

“I mean, look, in polls, if she were to run — try to primary Chuck Schumer, she is now ahead in those polls and New York Democrats are actually a pretty moderate lot,” Silver said.

Ocasio-Cortez will turn 39 in 2028. Political analysts say she could run for New York governor or U.S. Senate in the interim.

“She’s very young. I don’t know that she’s sure to run,” Silver said, adding, “And I also think you’re going to have a lot of concerns about ‘electability.'”

