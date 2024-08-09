Peer-reviewed study of 9 million downplayed 620% increased risk of myocarditis after Covid shots

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A peer-reviewed study of 9.2 million South Koreans found that the risk of suffering myocarditis and pericarditis increased massively in individuals after they received the mRNA Covid injections. However, neither the headline nor the abstract cited that finding.

The study, published in Nature Communications, reveals a 620 percent increased risk of myocarditis and a 175 percent higher risk of pericarditis after the shots, Tracy Beanz and Michelle Edwards reported for The Highwire on Aug. 8.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed data from 9,258,803 random individuals (approximately 20 percent of South Korea’s total population) who had been given at least one dose of a mRNA Covid shot. Researchers called the group the primary cohort. Then, they randomly split this number into two subgroups — a vaccination cohort of 4,445,000 participants and a historical control cohort of 4,444,932 participants.

The study notes that because Covid injections were conducted nationwide in South Korea, as of October 2022, the overall vaccination coverage rate among adults meeting the requirements for the primary series of each Covid vaccine introduced in South Korea was 96.6 percent.

“With this high number, the study authors remarked that using unvaccinated individuals as controls for comparison could have led to unacceptable cohort selection and potential selection bias. Thus, they used historical controls as comparators,” Beanz and Edwards noted.

The researchers explained that they studied the health history of the historical control cohorts from two years before the individuals’ first dose of mRNA Covid vaccine (up to Dec. 31, 2020, just before the vaccine rollout) through Dec. 31, 2022. The two cohort groups were followed up from the respective study index date to disease diagnosis, emigration, death, or the end of the study period.

The results of the study include a crucial finding of a high risk of myocarditis in women.

The study showed that females were nearly twice as likely to develop myocarditis as males.

Senior researcher at Children’s Health Defense Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., noted that, considering the severe risk increase of myocarditis following the mRNA jabs found in the study, it was “stunning” that neither the paper’s title nor abstract mentioned it. Unfortunately, he explained that the significant omission was likely due to “the changing scope of censorship in science.”

The study also reveals an extensive list of autoimmune diseases associated with mRNA Covid shots, including a 16 percent increased chance of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE—the most common lupus type) and a 58 percent higher risk of bullous pemphigoid (BP — large, fluid-filled blisters). The risk of women developing BP following vaccination was significantly higher than men — 167 percent for women compared to 2 percent for men.

The study also disclosed that booster shots were associated with increased risks of several autoimmune connective tissue diseases (AI-CTDs). While not as high as the risks for myocarditis and pericarditis, the study revealed a 12 percent increased risk for alopecia areata (patchy hair loss), a 16 percent increase for psoriasis (scaly, inflamed skin), and a 14 percent increase for rheumatoid arthritis.

