Pardon? Hunter Biden tried to pay off $300K in back rent with ‘art made from his own feces’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2024 Real World News



Joe Biden on Sunday issued a “Full and Unconditional Pardon” to son Hunter Biden “For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

From 2019-2020 Hunter Biden was renting a home in Venice, California from the family of Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire. The rent was $25,000 per month. Hunter skipped out on a year’s worth of rent.

So, Maguire asked, does the pardon mean his family will never see that $300K?

Maguire pointed out that Hunter Biden did try to pay off the rent — “with art made from his own feces.”

As Hunter Biden’s expense report (see below) covering 2016 to 2019 shows, he shelled out in 2019 alone $156,427 in payments to “various women,” and another $27,373 on “adult entertainment.” He also made ATM/cash withdrawals of $186,920.

And yet couldn’t pay his rent?

When asked whether his family had tried to evict Hunter, Maguire responded: “It’s kind of a scary family to go after.”

He explained that Hunter “changed the locks and used secret service to enforce” and that his family ended up having “no access to the property.”

In response to an X user who commented “if those walls could talk,” Maguire wrote: “the walls were too high on cocaine to talk.”

Indeed, he tried to pay w/ a book of art made from his own feces. But those aren’t worth anything except when money laundering. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Starting 2014, crackhead Hunter Biden was paid $ 1 million a year by Ukraine gas giant Bursima because he was an “energy expert” but was really a way for Ukrainian oligarchs to buy influence from Joe Biden. This is also the first year of his retroactive pardon by his father. https://t.co/dKnplRNHIy pic.twitter.com/w4iVXdMj9W — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 2, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!