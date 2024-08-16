Oversight Committee investigating Tim Walz’s alleged connections to CCP

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 16, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee has launched an investigation into Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s alleged connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials.

In a post to X on Friday, the Oversight Committee said Walz “has visited China 30 times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders.”

Comer is requesting documents and communications related to the CCP entities and officials that Walz allegedly engaged or partnered with.

“FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz,” the post continued.

WorldTribune.com reported on Thursday that Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel panel, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, asking him to explain Walz’s frequent excursions to China.

In the letter to Austin, Banks said Walz, who spent 24 years in the Army National Guard, potentially violated foreign travel disclosure requirements for security clearance holders in several of at least 30 trips he took to the communist nation.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

“Walz claimed in 2016 that he had traveled to China nearly 30 times; it is likely that at least a dozen of these trips occurred while he was a guardsman … and presumably held a clearance for much or all of this time,” Banks wrote.

“Any individual traveling dozens of times to an adversary nation in a personal capacity while having access to classified information poses an obvious security risk. An individual with a clearance should have had the good judgment not to engage in such travel in the first place,” Banks added.

Help Wanted