One billion views of Trump-Elon interview:’ The ‘MSM is dead’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2024



As far as meltdowns go, Monday night may have been the Left’s Chernobyl.

Elon Musk, who has endorsed Donald Trump and pledged many millions of dollars to his campaign, set the Internet ablaze and major media running for safe spaces Monday evening in an interview with the former president which received more than 1 billion views.

Revolver New noted: “The mainstream media is dead. How do we know? Just look at the signs. Take Tucker Carlson, for example—he’s racking up tens of millions of views on his new internet platform and X, way outpacing what he did at Fox News, and surpassing Joe Rogan in popularity.

“Who can forget the Trump/Tucker interview that racked up over 200 million views in less than 24 hours? President Trump chose that interview over participating in the GOP primary debates. Smart move.

“Let’s face it, people are fed up with the regime-run media worldwide, and especially in the U.S., where the so-called “unbiased” media is nothing more than left-wing propaganda too. It’s actually stomach-turning.

“The mainstream media’s coffin just took another nice pounding with the historic interview between President Trump and Elon Musk. This much-anticipated talk actually crashed the Internet, literally. The two men talked about mass deportations, solving inflation, stopping WW3, and defeating the deep state.”

Political analyst Scott McKay posted to Facebook:

“So – more than 2 1/2 hours of an unscripted, freewheeling interview on practically every subject imaginable. That’s Trump.

“Heels up can’t answer 2 1/2 questions from a friendly reporter. Meanwhile her campaign puts out a screechy email basically castigating Elon Musk, who has offered to do a Twitter Spaces interview with her, and was turned down, for daring to give Trump a forum.”

Red State’s streiff noted as the interview was going down: “It would be an understatement to say that much of the media and a lot of the government is losing its crap at this hour as X, formerly Twitter owner Elon Musk engages in a free-form ‘conversation’ with former President Donald Trump in an X ‘space.’ Earlier today, the European Union’s commissioner for the internal market, some effete Frenchman who became a Senegalese in 2015, perhaps in honor of his efforts to turn Europe into a Third World sh** hole, named Thierry Breton. Breton warned Musk that the EU will punish him for allowing misinformation or hate speech.”

Streiff added: “CNN’s Sara Fischer seemed to think that civilization as we know it would end if Trump and Musk talked without some semi-literate journalism grad “fact-checking” the conversation; see CNN Gets Supremely Triggered Over Donald Trump’s Interview With Elon Musk“.

The War Clandestine blog with Mike Benz on Facebook noted its main takeaways from the Trump/Elon conversation:

• Trump can talk off-script about policy for hours, while Kamala can’t talk without a teleprompter.

• Trump and Elon seem to have a great relationship and mutual respect for one another.

• Trump was authentic and transparent, compared to Kamala and the Dems who are fake and deceitful.

• The reach of this conversation will dip into new demographics Trump is not normally accustomed to reaching, and hopefully will increase his support. He certainly did not lose any support, so we can only view it as a net positive.

• Most of what was discussed was nothing new, but this conversation was targeted at a broader audience that is not already engaged heavily in politics.

• Trump’s promise to delete the Department of Education is a winning policy that is supported by MAGA, Libertarians, RFK Jr. supporters, some Leftists, etc., and should be talked about more.

• Trump has plans to utilize Elon in the upcoming administration, and Elon is willing to contribute, particularly in shrinking Government spending, which is also a winning policy supported by most.

• Trump did interject Elon a bit too often for my liking, but luckily Elon did a great job navigating that, and was able to maintain the flow, which improved as the conversation went on.

• Overall, a huge win for Trump, for Elon, for X, and most importantly for The People. It’s not often we get that kind of transparency and access to our leaders. The more of this, the better!

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The Elon/Trump Interview: Must-See Moments All the key takeaways in under 5 minutes. 🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/xD6ziUWZGB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 13, 2024

“How on Earth does a shooter get on a roof 130 yards away?”@elonmusk asks @realDonaldTrump what everyone wants to know about the assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/wN2eSkoFEi — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) August 13, 2024

Moment people will remember and note from this interview: “You are the path to prosperity and Kamala is not.” — @elonmusk to @realDonaldTrump — Rich Baris The People’s Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 13, 2024

