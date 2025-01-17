On inauguration eve, Trump pushes art of the Tik Tok deal; Service restored

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 19, 2025

TikTok began restoring service to U.S. users on Sunday following President-elect Donald Trump’s comments that he would issue an executive order to get the app back online after taking the oath of office on Monday.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok said in a post on X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States,” the company added.

TikTok users in the U.S. early on Sunday were greeted with a message that the app was unavailable. The federal law banning TikTok in the U.S. was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday. The high court’s nine justices were unanimous in the ruling.

The law states that TikTok will be shut down in the United States unless it is sold by its China-based parent company ByteDance.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he wants the United States to have an ownership position in the app.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump wrote Sunday.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

“Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

The Biden-Harris regime refused to give TikTok such an assurance.

The app started halting service Saturday night for 170 million users in its most important market shortly before a law took effect requiring it to shed its Chinese ownership or close in the U.S. It marked the first time the U.S. government has compelled the closure of such a widely used app, and disrupted millions of American businesses and social-media entrepreneurs who use TikTok to connect with customers and fans.

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” a message pops up on the social media app when users in the U.S. open the app.

The message further explains that due to a “law banning TikTok” being enacted in the U.S., Americans are unable to use the app. However, the message continues to praise President-elect Donald Trump for having “indicated that he will work” with TikTok to find “a solution to reinstate TikTok.”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.,” the message on TikTok reads. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Trump’s legal team already had weighed in during the Supreme Court’s consideration of the case, asking the justices in a brief to delay a decision to give Trump time to find a solution.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform,” the brief read.

Several of Trump’s aides have since floated the possibility of a presidential executive order on Monday afternoon delaying implementation of the ban. Trump also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the topic of TikTok reportedly came up.

