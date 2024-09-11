Nothing fair about ABC/Harris ‘debate’, but Trump forced liberal America to experience his rallies

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



From the get-go, it was obvious that Donald Trump was going up against three people in Tuesday night’s “debate” on the Disney-owned ABC network.

While many a RINO commentator criticized Trump for supposedly allowing Harris to “get under his skin,” Trump stayed on his script which consisted of highly-effective bullet points from his stump speech at his very popular rallies which censors have made off limits to half of America but which all of America got a taste of on Tuesday.

Trump noted: “I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!”

All of America also got a taste of what would be the next four years if Kamala Harris were to win, as Trump stated in his closing comments:

“So she just started by saying she’s going to do this, she’s going to do that. She’s going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three and a half years. They’ve had three and a half years to fix the border. They’ve had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn’t she done it?”

As for the so-called “moderators,” David Muir and Linsey Davis intervened to “fact-check” Trump at least seven times, but never did so with Harris.

Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “You can’t even call that a debate. That was a political assassination attempt by corporate media. Trump has now survived two assassination attempts in one campaign.”

Posobiec continued: “They asked about J6 which was 4 years ago. They didn’t ask about J13 which was less than 2 months ago. A moral outrage. The craziest part of ABC rigging the debate tonight was that less than 2 months ago a crazed leftist tried to blow Trump’s head off on live TV and not one question was asked about it.”

Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted: “Trump might seem to have matched or beaten Harris if one only reads a transcript of the entire debate—given she never honestly would or could reconcile her past and antithetical present positions. Nor could Harris explain why she simply did not implement her visions either the last three years or would do so in the next five months.”

While legacy media pundits proclaimed that Harris held her own, or even triumphed, (leaving out the part that she was assisted by Muir and Davis) and that Trump was “rattled” and on the defensive, “the dejection from the right and the perceived victory from the left will fade almost immediately as people have a chance to take in everything that really took place,” Quoth the Raven noted in a Substack.com analysis.

“For starters, the times when Trump looked ‘the worst,’ like when moderators tried to debunk him on the Springfield, Ohio, animal/pet killings that were confirmed by 911 calls minutes before the debate, will once again be proven to be factual and on point,” the analysis said. “The delivery wasn’t fantastic, but over the last three years, the country’s tolerance for being lied to by the media has shrunk significantly, so it won’t take as long as it normally would for people to see past Trump’s delivery. People are thinking critically now more than ever and doing their own independent fact-checking more than ever.

“In short, people will quickly realize that Trump’s comments sounded justified.”

Quoth the Raven added: “And if Americans need a reminder as to why doing their own fact checking is so important, they only need to look at Kamala Harris’s near admission that Covid came out of a lab in China early in the debate. 3 years ago her side of the aisle would have called you a conspiracy theorist and banned you from social media for saying so.”

When asked if Americans are better off today than they were four years ago, Harris dodged the question (and was not called on it be the “moderators), instead stating: “So, I was raised as a middle-class kid, and I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America.”

Breitbart News noted that statement is “Mostly false. Harris had a rich Canadian upbringing, growing up in Westmount — a majority English neighborhood in the French province of Quebec.”

Breitbart added:

Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma Jo-Morris has reported on Harris’s fake persona extensively, as she grew up on the same “streets” as Harris. Furthermore, at the time that Harris lived there, it was “not only the nicest neighborhood in Montreal but was the richest one in all of Canada,” as Morris reported, noting that this was “far from the struggle of ‘the streets’ Harris now purports to have been down with.”

Independent analyst Megyn Kelly’s post-debate roundup focused in part on Disney executive Dana Walden, who serves as co-chairman of Disney Entertainment where she runs numerous TV properties, including ABC News.

“I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC News is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris, that is responsible for Kamala Harris and her husband meeting,” Kelly said. “They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight. It was three against one on that debate stage.”

“It was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate,” Kelly continued. “Those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump tonight. They’re trying to steal this election. They’re openly working to sink him. It was so bad … Their bias against him and toward her, it’s going to backfire.”

The Candy Crowley Debate What do we remember, if anything now, about the second presidential debate of 2012? Not whether Obama or Romney won. But only how CNN’s Candy Crowley blew up her career and embarrassed CNN—by outrageously hijacking the debate, and as a partisan,… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) September 11, 2024

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly just went on a rant CALLING OUT the ABC hosts for working with Kamala Harris to SINK Trump and STEAL THE ELECTION. “I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC News is a close… pic.twitter.com/81lqt4S2g1 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 11, 2024

