Newark airport hit with third system outage in two weeks

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 12, 2025

A systems equipment outage at Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend caused widespread delays and a ground stop.

It is the third outage to hit the airport in less than two weeks, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As of late Sunday night, there were more than 250 flight delays and at least 80 cancellations, impacting domestic and international flights.

The latest outage, unlike the previous two out of the Philadelphia facility that controls Newark Liberty’s operations, involved a momentary failure of a backup system, which prompted a 45-minute ground stop to ensure the system resumed running properly, the FAA said, adding that operations were returned to normal.

Newark Liberty is also dealing with air traffic control staffing shortages.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says a fix for the airport’s problems is on the way, but in the coming weeks the number of flights will be cut.

“We’re going to have this reduced capacity at Newark. I’m convening a meeting of all the airlines that serve Newark, get them to agree on how they’re gonna reduce the capacity,” Duffy said.

“We are building a new line that goes directly from Newark to the Philly TRACON, which controls the New York airspace. What happens now is it goes from Newark to N90, which is where it used to be controlled, and then down to Philly. That doesn’t make sense. We’re gonna have a direct line there.”

