Nearly four years later, former NFL player is arrested for J6 protest participation

November 15, 2024

Even in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory and vow to pardon J6 defendants and prisoners the FBI continues to pursue those who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Nearly four years after the protest, the FBI has arrested former NFL player Antwione Williams on two felony charges.

Williams’ arrest is believed to be the first made in connection with J6 since Trump won last week’s election.

Williams played for one season with the Detroit Lions in 2017, the year after they drafted him. The linebacker also spent time on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks from 2017 through 2019.

Williams played for the DC Defenders during the relaunch of the XFL.

The FBI said it tracked Williams down by matching a few photos from his social media to the clothing he wore to the U.S. Capitol on J6.

An FBI agent and researchers assigned “AFO-419” and the hashtag “#RiotingGolfer” to association with Williams due to him wearing a New Era Golf hat, DailyMail.com reported.

Williams was seen wearing the black hat with the New Era Golf logo in photos on Instagram, as well as in several depictions outside the Capitol.

The FBI also identified Williams by the color, design, and placement of his key chain.

FBI agents also reviewed credit card records from an account thought to belong to Williams which showed a purchase on J6 at “Colonial Parking Lot #863.” According to Colonial’s website, this lot is located at the Rosslyn Metro Center in Arlington, Virginia.

