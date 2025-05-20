Musk on Bill Gates: ‘Wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 20, 2025

In a May 9 interview on CNN, Bill Gates charged that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency’s gutting of USAID would result in “millions of deaths.”

In an interview via satellite on Tuesday at the BBC’s Mishal Husain at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk shot back: “He’s a huge liar! That’s terrible.”

Musk continued: “Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children given that he was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Musk added: “I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid, I can tell you that.”

In a May 8 interview with the Financial Times, Gates said of Musk, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”

Gates the globalist also called Musk’s support of populist world leaders “insane shit.”

Last July, Musk called for “more scrutiny” of the Gates Foundation — the philanthropic organization founded by Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

