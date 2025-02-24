Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders wants your $27 to fight Trump, ‘oligarchs’ running the country

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 24, 2025

It is not in the news but is being reported by citizen journalists on social media.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is a multi-millionaire with three houses, wants Americans to send him $27 to fund his tour around the nation to complain about President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk.

Modernity’s Steve Watson noted: “Here he is asking people to give him money so he can stay in swanky hotels and blather to conference rooms full of leftists about ‘the oligarchs,’ ‘authoritarianism,’ and ‘the richest people in the world’ running the government.”

Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders released a video begging for donations, so he gets a free vacation traveling the country crying about President Trump and Elon Musk.

This is the state of the Democratic party today 😂😂😂😂😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/CpNqC2VeHQ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 23, 2025

