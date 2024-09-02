Moment of truth: Will Republicans on the Hill take a stand to stop illegal voting?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



How much are more than 30 million non-citizen votes worth to the Democrat Party?

Are Republicans in Congress willing to defund the U.S. government if necessary to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act this month?

The Democrats are expected to exploit any and all means, including the 2020 Covid emergency election rules, in order to prevent the return of Donald J. Trump to the White House.

Many Americans will no doubt be skeptical when House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders say they are considering a plan, as Punchbowl News reported on Monday, to attach the SAVE Act next week to a stop-gap spending package for Fiscal Year 2025.

If passed, the SAVE Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in U.S. federal elections.

“The potential move of extending a continuing resolution to only early 2025, as to avoid the lame duck omnibus package if Trump is elected into office, could put Democrats in the Senate in a tough spot if they wish to fund the government through the time of the election,” Thomas Stevenson noted in an Monday analysis for The Post Millennial.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said he supports the proposal, telling Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo”: “So with the SAVE Act, what we’re saying is we should require nothing less to vote in federal elections than you have to establish when you start a new job.”

“When you attach that to a spending bill, and that’s the best way to move that through, to make sure that the 10 million plus illegal immigrants who have come in in the last 3 and a half years, and the estimated roughly 30 million noncitizens total in the United States aren’t voting in this November’s election,” Lee added.

The “Uniparty” opposes tying the SAVE Act to a spending bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opposes the move a Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital, saying that avoiding a shutdown is a top priority for McConnell.

Unsurprisingly, the Biden-Harris administration strongly opposes the SAVE Act.

Texas last week removed around 6,500 noncitizens from its voter rolls as the state purged the rolls of around one million ineligible voters.

A 2021 Biden administration executive order constitutes unlawful and potentially partisan interference in the election process, according to a report from Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

Joe Biden’s 2021 Executive Order 14019 directs executive branch departments and federal employees to use federal resources to get out the vote, von Spakovsky says.

Illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, dubbed DACA recipients, “are in the country illegally, and everyone who is being given health benefits through federal programs is also being told to register to vote,” von Spakovsky told The Daily Signal.

Meanwhile, Covid is over for those not glued to CNN or MSNBC but 2020 emergency election rules remain in place across much of the nation.

Marc Meredith, professor of political science in the University of Pennsylvania School of Arts & Sciences, told Penn Today:

“A number of states, especially those that had elections happening in spring 2020, really had to expand their capacity to support mail balloting because a lot of people wanted to vote by mail in those elections. You do see some lingering effects of that as many of those states remain more capable to support mail voting than they were before 2020.

“We’re not going to see anywhere near the rate of mail balloting that we saw in 2020, but we will see more people using mail ballots than used them in, say, 2016. Part of that is these states that expanded their capacity to support mail balloting, but also there are a number of states that have continued to move toward all mail ballot elections. Oregon and Washington have been doing this for some time now, but, especially out in the western United States, we’re seeing more and more states send people mail ballots as the default and Election Day voting is the unusual thing.”

“Stop Illegals from Voting and Block The Biden-Harris Omnibus” pic.twitter.com/dPJ3Gh3GyY — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) August 12, 2024

