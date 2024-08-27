Mike Benz explains Telegram and global censorship beast: ‘Instrument of U.S. statecraft’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In an interview on Monday with the War Room, Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online Mike Benz detailed how the U.S. State Department promotes Telegram as a free speech platform in some countries while seeking to censor it in others.

Benz also cites who he believes was behind the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Paris.

Benz noted: “There is no chance on earth that French law enforcement made such a geopolitically and geostrategically sensitive move without coordinating, notifying or working with the U.S. Embassy in Paris.”

A turbo-charged 10 mins on Telegram as an instrument of US statecraft, why the US State Dept selectively promotes Telegram as a free speech tool in some countries but pressures gov’ts to censor Telegram in other countries, and Who Dunnit behind Pavel’s arrest. w/ @nataliegwinters pic.twitter.com/sQMG52OEw2 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 27, 2024

