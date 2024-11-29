Mexico, Canada scramble as window closes on Biden immigration policies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 29, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has agreed to halt migration into the United States.

In a statement released on Truth Social, Trump said:

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!”

Sheinbaum responded with a post to X saying: the two had had “an excellent conversation.”

“We discussed Mexico’s strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that [migrant] caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico,” Sheinbaum wrote.

Sheinbaum later went back on X to say that she had “explained to him [Trump] the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights. We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies said Sheinbaum is likely trying to protect border management deals cut by Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief.

The Mayorkas migration of Mexicans into the United States has been an economic boon to Mexico. “It’s a massive unauthorized work program for [migrant] Mexicans,” said Bensman.

Mayorkas’s deputies have not explained the deals, nor what Mexico does in exchange for the secret migration which enters via the Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the border gates. The OFO is part of the Customs and Border Protection agency.

Trump has threatened both Mexico and Canada with a 25 percent tariff on all products the export to the United States if they did not crack down illegal immigration and drugs pouring through U.S. borders.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” he said.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump added. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an emergency meeting on Wednesday with 10 provincial premiers to discuss how to respond to Trump’s tariff threat.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Trudeau government and the premiers had agreed to present a united front on the issue.

There were signs of division, however, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed concern about whether Trudeau was the best person to negotiate with Trump.

She told CBC: “I don’t think we should underestimate the personal animus between these two leaders. And if he’s [Trudeau] not the right person to have at the negotiation table, we need to make sure that the right person is.”

