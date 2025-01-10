Lawfare’s last punch: Merchan sentences Trump to unconditional discharge

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 10, 2025

With President-elected Donald Trump’s inauguration 10 days away, the outcome of Friday morning’s sentencing in Trump’s so-called “hush money” trial had already been determined. Yet, the lawfare forces who have hounded Trump for the better part of nine years had to get in one last swipe.

Judge Juan Merchan on Friday sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge,” which means no jail time, fines, or probation.

Trump, who appeared virtually for the sentencing, said the New York trial was “an injustice of justice. It’s been a political witch hunt, it was to damage my reputation so I would lose the election.”

Merchan closed out the lawfare campaign by wishing Trump “Godspeed in your second term in office.”

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, said: “We intend on appealing.”

“Legally this case should not have been brought,” Blanche said, with Trump nodding his head in agreement. “The majority of the American people agree that this case should not have been brought. Its a sad day for President Trump and his family and his friends. But its also, in Counsel’s view, a sad day for this country. This was brought by a district attorney (Alvin Bragg) who promised he would go after President Trump if elected and that’s sad.”

While Merchan may not have imposed any penalties, critics say what he did was give Democrats and their allies in major media a talking point for the next four years as they will be able to refer to Trump as the first criminally sentenced U.S. President in history.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted: “Today, we will see the ignoble end to a raw form of lawfare by one of its most committed warriors. After millions in costs and years of litigation, it will result in no punishment. What the Left will get is the labeling of Trump as a convicted felon, a fact that will then be repeated like a mantra by the media. Merchan can be expected to add to that rhetoric with punishment soundbites, as he has in the past.

“However, the result shows how this case was more inflated than the Goodyear blimp. It will be punishment by soundbite in a case based on a ridiculous criminal theory. He will be sentenced without our even knowing what jurors concluded happened in the case since Merchan did not require them to agree on the specific motivation or purpose of underlying acts.

“The benefit for President Trump is that he can finally appeal this case. While expectations are low for the New York court system which failed to prevent the political weaponization of its criminal justice system, it can now be reviewed in its totality and eventually go back the United States Supreme Court.”

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he will appeal:

The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE. That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this “case” had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference. Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

