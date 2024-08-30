Labor Day cookout in Biden-Harris America: 26% increase in cost of ground beef

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 30, 2024

As millions of Americans fire up the grill for their Labor Day weekend cookouts, they will be paying significantly more for one of the main staples.

Ground beef is up a staggering 26% as a result of inflation brought about by Biden-Harris economic policies.

Groceries as a whole are up 22 percent since January 2021.

According to Consumer Affairs, “Even switching to hot dogs won’t help a lot, since the price of 16 beef hot dogs is 7.67% higher than last year.”

Other price increases (over the last year) for standard Labor Day cookout essentials:

• Sweet relish, 12.7oz bottle, up 21.61%

• Baked beans, 16oz, up 3.45%

• Disposable plates, up 2.17%

If you ditch the burgers, hot dogs, sweet relish, baked beans, and eat off of non-disposable plates, you’re in luck. The price of American cheese has remained the same while prices for hamburger and hot dog buns have dropped by two cents each.

Breitbart News noted that Americans are facing the worst food inflation in nearly half a century:

The first 42 months of the Biden-Harris administration have seen the biggest increase in food inflation under any president since Jimmy Carter. It is the third largest increase over the first three-and-a-half years of a presidential term ever recorded in data going back to 1952, trailing Carter’s record and Nixon’s second term. By contrast, grocery prices rose just 6.3 percent over the first 42 months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In her softball interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Kamala Harris vowed to bring down grocery prices but failed to explain why she hasn’t done so in the nearly four years she has been in position to.

FLASHBACK: Kamala said she wants to “educate” Americans about their eating habits from the “highest levels of government” — and “BANNING CERTAIN BEHAVIORS,” like eating red meat. pic.twitter.com/zy6mk5wFPC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

