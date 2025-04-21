Klaus Schwab, architect of the ‘Great Reset,’ out at World Economic Forum

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 21, 2025

Klaus Schwab, architect of the globalist manifesto known as the “Great Reset,” has stepped down as leader of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said on Monday.

Schwab’s globalist dream was for all people on Earth to own nothing by 2030.

He pushed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), bug eating, mass vaccination campaigns, and population control.

After President Donald Trump brought his America First movement back to the White House this year, Schwab said that the WEF must regain its “sense of mission.”

Trump told elites via video link at this year’s WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland that “America is back” and his administration was abolishing DEI programs.

The WEF said vice chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was appointed board chairman in the interim and that a search committee for Schwab’s replacement had been appointed.

WEF stated: “At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical. The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum underlines the importance of remaining steadfast in its mission and values as a facilitator of progress. Building on its trusted role, the Forum will continue to bring together leaders from all sectors and regions to exchange insights and foster collaboration.”

