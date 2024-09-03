Kamala Harris ‘did the fries’ at McDonald’s and the greens ‘in the bathtub’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During a campaign stop in Savannah, Georgia last week, Kamala Harris told a voter that she made so many collard greens for a friend’s Christmas party that she washed them in the bathtub.

“I have a friend who had a Christmas Party Christmas Eve every year, and she asked me to make the greens for her party every year. And I am not lying to you, that I would make so many greens, that I’d need to wash them in the bathtub. I’m telling you the truth,” Harris said.

If that is indeed the truth, a lot of germaphobes, as Puddy on Seinfeld would say, were “sent running for the Phisohex.”

Just as with her claim of having “did the fries” while working at McDonald’s, social media users began to question the authenticity of the “greens in the bathtub” story, charging Harris made it up to be more relatable to voters in the key swing state of Georgia.

Let’s check in with a member of the black community, my daughters mother: https://t.co/l9JqmWpWO7 pic.twitter.com/AJVPC6Lmm6 — Eric🎙️ (@ThereWBBourbon) September 1, 2024

