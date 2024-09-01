Harris and McDonald’s: Really?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Call it the “Big Fries Lie.”

When she decided to run for the Democrat nomination for president in the 2020 primaries, Kamala Harris boasted of how she had worked at McDonald’s.

“I did fries,” the then-candidate said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

But did she really work at McDonald’s?

“Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story,” The Washington Free Beacon reported on Aug. 29.

For decades, the report continued, “Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college. Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she ‘was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s.’ ”

Harris’s campaign even claimed the the Democrat candidate used her McDonald’s wages to pay for college:

“Vice President Harris is the daughter of a working mother and worked at a McDonald’s to put herself through college,” campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said last month.

A pro-Harris super PAC ad said she “work[ed] her way through school at McDonald’s.”

Former president Bill Clinton, at the Democratic National Convention, joked that “she’ll break my record as president who has spent the most time at McDonald’s.”

The Free Beacon noted that it obtained a copy of Harris’s October 1987 job application for a law clerk position in the Alameda County district attorney’s office. On that form, Harris, who was in law school at the time, listed several jobs — including a month-long clerical job at a stock brokerage — in a section that asked her to list every position she held in the last 10 years. McDonald’s is absent.

The McDonald’s Corporation employs a full-time archivist to chronicle the fast food dynasty’s 84-year history. It has made no comment on Harris’s claims to have done the fries.

Harri’s opponent in the November election, Donald Trump, noted in a Truth Social post:

Comrade Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonalds. SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she’s “nuts.” Likewise, she lied about Fracking, the Border, Crime, the Economy, and the Democrat’s “Suckers and Losers” HOAX, concerning our great military. She also lied about Arlington Cemetery and Afghanistan. She lies about everything!!! DJT

