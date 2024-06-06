Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 6, 2024

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday ordered the major conservative social media influencer Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1. The former Breitbart news executive and White House aide has developed a passionate following on his War Room independent media platform following the contested presidential election of 2020.

Nichols rejected Bannon’s request to stay his sentence while he seeks to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The judge also revoked Bannon’s bail.

Bannon was convicted for contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the J6 protest.

In response to the judge’s decision, Donald Trump posted on social media:

It would not have mattered whether Steve Bannon, and others, went in front of the Unselect Committee of Criminal Hacks and Thugs, BECAUSE ALL OF THE INFORMATION ENDED UP BEING ILLEGALLY DELETED AND DESTROYED BY THESE CORRUPT RADICALS!

A defiant Bannon addressed reporters outside the Washington courthouse after the judge’s order, saying “there’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up.”

“There’s not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up,” he said.

“We’re going to win on November 5th in an amazing landslide,” he added.

In another post Trumps stated on Truth Social:

It is a Total and Complete American Tragedy that the Crooked Joe Biden Department of Injustice is so desperate to jail Steve Bannon, and every other Republican, for that matter, for not SUBMITTING to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, made up of all Democrats, and two CRAZED FORMER REPUBLICAN LUNATICS, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Liz “Out of Her Mind” Cheney. It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG. The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before. INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR “FINDINGS!” MAGA2024

Here is the list of “Republicans” who voted to hold Bannon in contempt, which led to his prison sentence:

Adam Kinzinger

Anthony Gonzalez

John Katko

Nancy Mace

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Brian Fitzpatrick

Fred Upton

Peter Meijer

Liz Cheney

This is the Steve Bannon that will emerge from prison on November 1. Get ready democrats. You messed with the wrong dude. 100 Million Votes For Trump. Lawfare is the greatest political miscalculation in history.pic.twitter.com/T6zUHCxtqu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 6, 2024

If Steve Bannon waits to begin his jail sentence on July 1, then he will be out and spitting fire on War Room November 1. Five days before the nation re-elects President Trump. Steve Bannon is a political prisoner of the Regime. pic.twitter.com/CQiElQXgoY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 6, 2024

Dear Biden Democrats: Your glee will turn into terror after January 20, 2025. Revenge is best served cold. Lawyer up. https://t.co/WX1utXw1HO — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 6, 2024

My Statement on Steve Bannon's Prison Sentence: We have had constitutional executive privilege for 250 years–going back to George Washington–so the President of the United States can receive candid, confidential advice from his advisors without fear their advice will get… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 6, 2024

