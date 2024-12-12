Israel readies plans to strike Iran’s nuclear sites

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 12, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun preparing plans to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, Israel’s Army Radio reported on Thursday.

With a “clear axis to Iran,” Israel’s military and intelligence officials are preparing operational plans for an attack on the regime’s nuclear facilities, the report said. The decision to launch a strike would be left to elected political leaders.

The plans began to come more into focus after Israel destroyed nearly 90% of Syria’s air defense capabilities following the ouster of long-time Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

Syria’s surface-to-air missile capabilities had formerly protected Iran’s nuclear sites.

Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on air that Israel had destroyed 86% of that capability, among 500 other sites the IDF targeted since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8.

Israel used 1,800 munitions in the attack on Syrian weapons. The munitions had been intended for other purposes, but were switched to the new mission once the fall of the Assad regime began, the Army Radio report said.

With the downfall of Assad and Israel’s obliteration of Hizbullah’s military capabilities, Iran lost two of the major deterrents to attacking its nuclear sites.

Israel is also unlikely to wait for the lame-duck Biden administration to weigh in, and may rely on the previous statements of President-elect Donald Trump, who said earlier this year that Israel should attack Iran’s nuclear sites in response to its missile attacks.

Previously, Israel would not have considered a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities without consulting the U.S. But in recent days, Israel attacked the Syrian military without waiting for the Biden administration to agree.

The IDF confirmed the scale of the destruction of Syria’s defenses in a statement:

In recent weeks, the IDF, led by the Intelligence Directorate, has been conducting a comprehensive situational assessment regarding the internal situation in Syria. In anticipation of the potential collapse of the Assad regime, the Israeli Air Force prepared an extensive strike plan to eliminate advanced military capabilities in Syria, including strategic weapons. In recent days, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft inflicted severe damage on Syria’s most strategic weapons: fighter jets and helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-sea precision-guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, radars, rockets, and more. The majority of the strikes severely damaged Syria’s aerial defense systems, destroying over 90% of the identified strategic surface-to-air missiles. Syria’s aerial defense network is among the strongest in the Middle East, and the damage inflicted represents a significant achievement for the Israeli Air Force’s superiority in the region. Additionally, Syrian Air Force bases were struck. One of the bases that was struck was the T4 Airport in the northern Damascus area, where two Syrian Air Force squadrons—the SU-22 squadron and the SU-24 squadron—were destroyed. Another base targeted was the “Ble” Airport, which housed three fighter squadrons. Approximately 1.5 kilometers from this base, a site used for storing surface-to-surface missiles and rockets was also struck. Furthermore, the Israeli Air Force struck central manufacturing and storage sites, including a site in the Homs area. This site is the leading facility in Syria’s Scud missile project and is considered one of the most significant infrastructures in Syria’s manufacturing industry, “CERS”.

