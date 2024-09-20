Inquiring minds want to know: How many terrorists that illegally crossed border are targeting Trump?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Yesterday, WorldTribune.com reported that former chief Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector Aaron Heitke told the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that he was ordered by the Biden-Harris administration to remain silent about information on a major increase in the number of potential terrorists attempting to illegally enter the U.S.

Heitke detailed how the number of terror suspects arrested at the southern border has skyrocketed over the past three years.

It is well known that millions of so-called “gotaways” have successfully crossed the open Biden-Harris border undetected.

The question is, how many of those “gotaways” are potential terrorists and how many are targeting former President Donald Trump?

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said “I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt saying that what he has assessed is that there are five known assassination teams in the United States…”

“The evidence that terrorists have been crossing our borders has been stacking up for some time now,” HotAir’s David Strom noted in a Friday analysis. “Further, the FBI has arrested a Pakistani man who was recruiting assassins to kill Donald Trump. And of course FBI Director Christopher Wray has been warning that the threat level is the highest he has ever seen.”

Strom added: “So it’s certainly plausible. Trump has given more than a few people reasons to take him out, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“We have to take Gaetz’s word on all this, and while I have no reason to doubt his word, I know that others might. He is one of the most hated members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. That means he will be dismissed out of hand by too many people.”

The House on Friday passed the Enhanced Presidential Security Act by a vote of 405 votes in favor to 0 opposed. The bill requires Secret Service to “apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, and for other purposes.”

Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that Iran’s hacking of his campaign is “real stuff” and he wants to know what’s going to be done about it.

“So when is the grand jury meeting? I’d like to know.” Trump told “Prime News” host Carl Higbie. “Is there going to be a grand jury?”

The FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday that Iranian hackers sought to interest Joe Biden’s campaign in information stolen from Trump’s campaign. Emails were sent in late June and early July, before Biden dropped out of the race.

Strom noted that it would be surprising if there weren’t assassins “at least from Iran” targeting Trump. “We have solid evidence, including an Iranian recruiter, that the Islamic Republic isn’t just spouting off; they are actively working to kill Trump. And Trump is the highest-profile individual in the world, arguably.”

During his presidency, Trump imposed heavy sanctions on Iran, the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism. He also withdrew the U.S. from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

“Lots of people want him dead, all the way from schoolteachers to heads of state,” Strom noted. “I’m not too worried about the former, but the latter present a real threat, as do the terrorist groups like ISIS, Hamas, Hizbullah, and the Houthis. Unfortunately, we may never get confirmation about this report.”

.@mattgaetz: “I had a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security in my office before the second assassination attempt saying that what he has assessed is that there are five known assassination teams in the United States…” pic.twitter.com/d6AttO3Lyg — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 19, 2024

The Oklahoma Department of Education has filed to revoke the teaching license of Regan Killackey, an English teacher at @EMHS_Bulldogs, after a photo surfaced of Regan and his family acting out a scene of them stabbing Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/U8Q88pjSI5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2024

