Ex-San Diego sector chief says Biden-Harris regime ordered his silence on increase in terror suspects arrested at border

September 19, 2024

The former chief Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector told the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that he was ordered by the Biden-Harris administration not to divulge information on a major increase in the number of potential terrorists attempting to cross the U.S. southern border.

Aaron Heitke told the committee that the number “significant interest aliens (SIAs),” defined as individuals with ties to terrorism, arrested at the southern border increased from from 10 to 15 before 2021 to more than 100 in 2022.

“Once word was out the border was far easier to cross, San Diego went to over 100 SIAs in 2022, well over that in 2023 and even more than that registered this year. These are only the ones we caught,” he said.

Heitke told lawmakers that the Biden-Harris regime ordered him to stay quiet about the number of potential terrorists attempting to cross the border.

“At the time, I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests. The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border,” Heitke said.

Heitke also said there were 150,000 flights to fly illegals to Texas and zero resources to track fentanyl.

Heitke added that he had to let people who crossed the border illegally into local communities that could not support them. San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who also testified at the hearing, has criticized that action, at times pointing to the costs of transporting those immigrants.

(View the hearing in full here.)

