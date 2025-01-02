Illegal released by Biden-Harris regime charged in DUI crash that killed Georgia realtor

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 2, 2025

An illegal alien from Honduras has been charged with first degree murder by vehicle in Georgia after he allegedly ran a red light while drunk-driving at 100 miles per hour and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver.

Investigators say Jimmy Chang, a 37-year-old realtor, was killed when his car was t-boned by the vehicle driven by Christian Fernando Irias-Ruiz, 20, who had ran a red light at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 in Chamblee, a small city in DeKalb County.

Irias-Ruiz was driving without a license, insurance, or valid registration, police say.

Irias-Ruiz and two of his passengers suffered injuries, and a motorist in a third involved vehicle was also injured, WSBTV reports.

The illegal alien was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, speeding, and possession of alcohol by someone under 21.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Irias-Ruiz with the DeKalb County jail.

Irias-Ruiz was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after he illegally crossed the southern border into South Texas in June of 2021, sources told Fox News.

He was subsequently released by the Biden-Harris administration under circumstances that remain unclear.

