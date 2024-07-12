‘I’d call it treason’: Leaving prison next week, Navarro will come out swinging

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



One of the Biden lawfare machine’s prime targets will be released from prison next week.

Peter Navarro, a top Trump White House adviser who was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for records and testimony from the partisan House Select Committee on Jan. 6, will leave the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami on July 17. He has been incarcerated since March 19.

Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade and manufacturing policy chief accused of starting a trade war with communist China by Chinese state media, said he will not hold back in an effort to hold accountable “every single FBI agent and attorney involved in the prosecution and persecution of Donald Trump.”

Those individuals, he told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard, need “to be investigated both by Congress and the Department of Justice itself. If any of these people are found to have colluded with each other in the White House or Congress or political operatives outside the government, or to have knowingly engaged in election interference, they should be held accountable for what is, stripped of rhetoric, nothing more than an attempted coup.”

Navarro, who is expected to join a prospective Trump White House, continued: “If such collusion is found, election interference is a serious felony; the conspirators and co-conspirators should be prosecuted; and if found guilty, they should be sent to prison not for political reasons like I was but because they betrayed the public trust.”

“I want to spread the message that if WE don’t control our government, THEIR government will control us,” Navarro added.

Navarro says in his new book, “The New MAGA Deal“, that he will seek to get the Supreme Court to formalize a decades-old Department of Justice policy of not compelling presidential aides to testify before Congress. White House aides are “alter egos of the president” and should be protected from House and Senate partisans, Navarro writes.

The book from Winning Team Publishing, founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump adviser Sergio Gor, will be out on July 16.

In excerpts provided exclusively to Bedard, Navarro said his is a classic separation of powers case: “It is a case that has the potential of forever defining the scale and scope of the constitutional separation of powers as it implicates executive privilege and partisan attempts by the legislative branch to destroy that separation.”

Any former top White House aide who has stuck with Trump has faced “lawfare” persecution from Biden’s team, Navarro said, adding that he senses that the current White House played a primary role in that “lawfare.”

Navarro slammed those who have targeted him, Trump, and others, including Steve Bannon, who is also in jail on a contempt of Congress conviction:

“The Democrats have thoroughly weaponized our justice system to illegally interfere with the 2024 presidential election. Their coordinated and choreographed subpoenas, indictments, and prosecutions are designed to distract Donald Trump and his advisors from the main mission of winning back the White House even as these legal battles drain financial resources away from the campaign. It’s a very dangerous lawfare game these Democrat elites are playing because election interference is a high crime felony — I’d call it treason.”

