Hunter Biden’s law license suspended in D.C.

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 25, 2024

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Tuesday suspended the law license of Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden’s son was convicted earlier this month in Delaware on three felony counts for lying on a federal firearms form.

“On consideration of an accurate copy of the indictment and jury verdict form filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware demonstration that the respondent was found guilty of three felony counts and it appearing that the offenses are ‘serious crimes,’ ” the order reads, adding that the Board on Professional Responsibility will be beginning formal proceedings into Hunter Biden.

On June 14, the Marco Polo group, which published a comprehensive print and online Report on the Biden Laptop, asked the D.C. Bar to suspend Hunter Biden’s law license.

“The immediate suspension of Biden’s D.C. bar license is required by your own provisions: Section 10(c) of Rule XI states, in relevant part, ‘Upon the filing of certified copy of the record or docket entry demonstrating that an attorney has been found guilty of a serious crime, the Court shall enter an order immediately suspending the attorney,” Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler wrote in a letter to the D.C. Bar.

Section 10(b) of the rule identifies a “serious crime” as “any felony.”

Related: Complaint to D.C. court calls for ‘immediate suspension’ of Hunter Biden’s bar license, June 17, 2024

Hunter Biden passed the bar in the District of Columbia in 2007 after earning his law degree from Yale Law School and passing the Connecticut bar in 1997. He still has his law license in Connecticut, but it was administratively suspended in 2023 after he failed to pay a small fee.

Hunter Biden is facing up to 25 years in prison and upwards of a $250,000 fine per offense. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, however, is not expected to impose jail time given that Hunter Biden is a first-time offender.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s DC law license is finally suspended Hunter still holds a Connecticut bar license pic.twitter.com/56xcGOM0Gm — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 25, 2024

Your Choice