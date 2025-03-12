Historic: Covid vaccine victim awarded $2.5 million; 14,000 claimants on hold

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2025 Real World News



An individual who after receiving the Covid injection developed a syndrome that causes blood clots and impacts platelet function was awarded $2.5 million by the U.S. government.

The historic $2,556,936.55 payout was made through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to an individual who developed Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) after a Covid shot, BrokenTruth.TV reported on Tuesday.

The award is the single largest payout for a Covid jab injury to date.

TTS occurs when a person has blood clots (thrombosis) together with a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia).

The CICP’s total disbursements since 2010 now stand at $9,101,965.05 across 56 claims — 25 of them tied to the Covid shots.

“Yet, for the over 14,000 claimants still waiting — including those whose stories BrokenTruth.TV has documented since 2022 — this rare win is a fleeting glimmer in a system engineered to protect pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer,” BrokenTruth noted.

Since 2022, Broken Truth and WorldTribune.com have spotlighted cases like Maddie de Garay’s—a 12-year-old left crippled since 2021 after Pfizer’s clinical trial. Her family is still uncompensated “despite overwhelming evidence,” BrokenTruth noted.

“We’ve stood with Ernesto Ramirez, whose son died days after a Pfizer shot, a loss the CICP refuses to recognize. And we’ve exposed Ryleigh Jones’s nightmare—temporarily crippled, gaslit by VCU doctors who locked her in a psychiatric ward rather than treat her, though she later recovered fully. The $2.5 million TTS award offers a shred of hope, but it’s dwarfed by the DOJ’s moves to bury evidence of fraud in Pfizer’s vaccine trials, as whistleblower Brook Jackson has fought to reveal,” BrokenTruth reported.

The BrokenTruth report continued:

This scarcity of compensation isn’t a fluke—it’s by design, rooted in the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005. Activated by HHS in February 2020 as COVID-19 emerged, the PREP Act grants near-total immunity to pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for injuries or deaths caused by their vaccines or other countermeasures. The only exception is “willful misconduct”—a legal mountain requiring proof of intentional harm with foreknowledge, a standard no claimant has scaled. Extended through October 1, 2024, with lingering provisions into 2027, this immunity bars victims from suing manufacturers in court, diverting them instead to the CICP—a no-fault program with no judicial recourse, no discovery rights, and a punishing evidentiary burden. The CICP stands in stark contrast to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which has paid out over $4 billion since 1988 for routine vaccines through a structured, claimant-friendly process. Under the PREP Act, however, COVID-19 vaccine victims like Maddie de Garay and Ernesto Ramirez are trapped in a system that prioritizes corporate protection over human lives, offering only unreimbursed expenses and lost wages—if they can prove their case at all. No case exemplifies this systemic bias more than Brook Jackson’s qui tam lawsuit against Pfizer, filed under the False Claims Act in December 2020. Jackson, a regional director at Ventavia Research Group—a contractor overseeing Pfizer’s pivotal Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial in Texas—witnessed firsthand what she alleges was rampant fraud. Hired in September 2020 with over 20 years of clinical trial experience, Jackson documented violations including falsified data, unblinded participants, inadequate training of staff, and failure to follow up on adverse events. She reported these to Ventavia and Pfizer, only to be fired the same day she escalated her concerns to the FDA on September 25, 2020.

Great day today. Deb Conrad’s VAERS argument in Buffalo. Judge said the covid shots are not vaccines. pic.twitter.com/7uWtP6EdQc — Warner Mendenhall (@MendenhallFirm) March 11, 2025

