Globalist Bill Gates can’t handle Elon Musk populism

While sitting prominently in President Donald Trump’s inner circle, Elon Musk has also offered advice for the UK’s Reform Party and encouraged what media insist is a “far-right” party to “take pride in Germany.”

Musk’s populist stances do not sit well with Bill Gates.

In fact, the globalist Gates said he believes Musk is engaging in some “insane shit.”

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates told the The Times of London. “I think in the U.S. foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.”

Gates dismissed Musk as engaging in “populist stirring” and expressed his disapproval, stating, “You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough… I mean, this is insane shit. You are for the AfD [in Germany].”

Speaking of insane sh*t:

This is the same guy who wants to genetically alter mosquitoes to deliver vaccines against people’s wishes; called for cutting down and burying 70 million acres of trees in the name of fighting global warming; and funded a project that would block out the sun.

As for distorting elections, Gates has never criticized the billions leftist globalist George Soros has spent to influence U.S. elections.

During the interview, Gates revealed details about a three-hour dinner he had with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month. He described the conversation as “quite engaging,” noting that Trump listened attentively as Gates discussed topics such as HIV, the need for continued generosity, innovation in finding a cure, polio, energy, and nuclear power. Gates mentioned that Trump “wasn’t dismissive” during their discussion, characterizing the encounter as “pretty constructive.”

