German authorities issue arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver in Nord Stream attack

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 16, 2024



German authorities have issued a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man in relation to the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The man, last known to have lived in Poland, was one of the divers who allegedly planted explosive devices on pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September 2022, German media quoted police as saying.

The suspect in the case is Volodymyr Z, a Ukrainian citizen who was last known to be in Poland after entering the country from Ukraine in July, Polish authorities said.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged by several explosions on Sept. 26, 2022. The explosions were registered near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, and four leaks were discovered shortly afterwards in three of the four pipelines.

In November 2022, a Swedish investigation found traces of explosives on several objects recovered from the explosion site, confirming the explosions were deliberate acts.

The Polish national public prosecutor’s office confirmed a warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian citizen. However, it added he was not arrested in Poland as he fled back to Ukraine.

Despite the new revelations, Germany stressed that it still fully supports Ukraine in its war with Russia.

But here is where the story gets weird … or weirder.

Another man and a woman who are Ukrainian diving instructors have been identified in the investigation but so far no arrest warrants have been issued for them, according to German media outlets.

Germany issued an arrest warrant for a diver (Ukrainian national) that allegedly blew up the Nordstream Pipeline, but went on to reiterate that they would still be ‘supportive’ of ukraine. We’re supposed to believe a group of private businessmen got drunk, rented a yacht, then… pic.twitter.com/iDy686QaLp — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 15, 2024

Russia and the West accused each other of being behind the pipeline blasts. Both sides denied any culpability. No one has yet taken responsibility.

Revolver news noted: “Honestly, the absurd ‘Russia theory’ made more sense than this. But regardless, clearly, Ukraine was directly involved. The biggest question now is: who gave this group the instructions to do it? Many believe the answer is obvious.”

