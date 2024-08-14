Georgia State Election Board cancels public meetings after attendance increases

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Georgia State Election Board announced on Wednesday that has canceled public meetings.

A memo from the board regarding its Aug. 19 meeting states:

“Due to concerns for the safety of staff and Board members, we have decided to conduct our meetings virtually going forward.”

The memo did not elaborate on what the “safety concerns” were. The board is chaired by a Republican, John Fervier, who was appointed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 7 that the board had, on Aug. 6, passed a new rule which will give county election boards the authority to examine election results, including this November’s, before certifying them.

In a 3-2 ruling, the board voted to allow county officials in the state’s increasingly polarized election boards to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results. Fervier voted with Democrats on the board against the rule.

Political analyst Liz Harrington, a former spokeswoman for Donald Trump, noted that 500 to 1,000 Georgia residents had been regularly attending the board’s meetings.

500 to 1K patriots are attending every Georgia State Election Board meeting, keeping pressure on, leading to great election rule changes and the continuation of SEB2023-025. Chairman John Fervier just unilaterally — without the other Board members — cancels in-person meetings… pic.twitter.com/nrGwuQUcpF — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, data analysts have come forward with what they say is proof of election fraud in Georgia:

Georgia election fraud is real, and these data analysts prove it.pic.twitter.com/hgr2svTXLU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 13, 2024

