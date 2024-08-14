Georgia State Election Board cancels public meetings after attendance increases

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

The Georgia State Election Board announced on Wednesday that has canceled public meetings.

The Georgia State Election Board said all its meetings going forward would be held virtually. / Video Image

A memo from the board regarding its Aug. 19 meeting states:

“Due to concerns for the safety of staff and Board members, we have decided to conduct our meetings virtually going forward.”

The memo did not elaborate on what the “safety concerns” were. The board is chaired by a Republican, John Fervier, who was appointed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 7 that the board had, on Aug. 6, passed a new rule which will give county election boards the authority to examine election results, including this November’s, before certifying them.

Support American Journalism

In a 3-2 ruling, the board voted to allow county officials in the state’s increasingly polarized election boards to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results. Fervier voted with Democrats on the board against the rule.

Political analyst Liz Harrington, a former spokeswoman for Donald Trump, noted that 500 to 1,000 Georgia residents had been regularly attending the board’s meetings.

Related: Trump goes down to Georgia . . . and publicly slams its GOP top leaders, August 4, 2024

Meanwhile, data analysts have come forward with what they say is proof of election fraud in Georgia:

Help Wanted

  , ,

Georgia State Election Board cancels public meetings after attendance increases added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →