Trump goes down to Georgia . . . and publicly slams its GOP top leaders

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Georgia has had four years to sort out its election processes.

How has it done?

The two individuals you would think have the most sway in ensuring election integrity are Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State George Raffensperger. Those same two individuals were in the same two positions during the 2020 election debacle.

During a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday, Trump said: “Kemp and Raffensperger are doing everything possible to make 2024 difficult for Republicans to win…What they’re doing, I don’t know. They’ve got a little something in mind.”

Related: Fulton County made a hash of the 2020 election, but expects voters to trust the system in 2024, July 11, 2024

While warning of a 2020 repeat the Peach State, Trump also lauded members of the Georgia State Election Board who are fighting for transparency in elections.

Trump acknowledged Dr. Janice Johnston, Rick Jeffares, and Janelle King, who were in attendance at his rally at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center.

Johnston, who has been at the forefront for holding state and Fulton County officials accountable for their misrepresentations about 2020, received a standing ovation.

Trump noted how Johnston, Jaffares, and King have led the way in the approval of a rule change that requires votes to be hand counted by three poll officers at the precinct level every day of voting to ensure the numbers match with the machines.

“Who could be against that?” Trump asked.

Former Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington answered in a post for the War Room: “Maybe the ones still covering up 2020. The three hand counts at the precinct level differed so significantly that President Trump’s Election Day totals were off by nearly 50 percent in some cases. The tabulation machines undercounted these votes both times.”

Phillip Stark, a statistics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who created the risk limiting audit, said the “large, unexplained differences among these results” left voters with no confidence their voters were “counted at all, much less counted as cast.”

Harrington went on to note of the Georgia 2020 vote that “the second machine count and the hand count audit were thousands of votes short when they tried to recreate their purported results in Fulton County. Two State Election Board cases, SEB2021-181 and SEB2023-025, have proven the hand count audit included over 4,081 false votes for Joe Biden, and that the second machine count included thousands of duplicate votes. However, the Secretary of State’s office has tried to sweep both cases under the rug. Though Kemp and his office are keenly aware of the details of the fraudulent hand count, since they are the ones who confirmed Joe Rossi’s findings and sent a letter to the State Election Board which prompted the opening of the SEB2021-181 case, little has been done to ensure it can’t happen again in 2024.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Raffensperger and his general counsel Charlene McGowan continue to insist that all three counts matched.

“The final count includes only 506,948 votes, far less than the certified 527,925 that includes 17,852 missing ballot images from tabulators that do not exist, and the aforementioned duplicates. McGowan falsely claimed it was ‘inconclusive’ whether or not the over 3,125 duplicates were counted, when in fact there is evidence that not only were they counted, but were intentionally and fraudulently inserted into the official results,” Harrington noted.

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia in 2020 by 11,779 votes.

Harrington added: “The State Election Board has an opportunity to continue the investigation into SEB2023-025, which documented all of these major discrepancies and the fact that the results were sent to an outside ‘consultant’ working for the Elections Group, a shadowy organization that ‘chose Fulton County’ when they popped up in cities in the major Swing States during the pivotal 2020 Election. The matter will be brought up at the next Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6.”

Trump has been repeatedly advised by election “strategists” and cable news “influencers” to “move on” from the 2020 election. He’s not backing down.

Remarkably, or not, virtually all Republican elected officials have opted not to rock the boat.

Former Georgia attorney Lin Wood, who was forced into retirement by a blizzard of lawfare cases after the 2020 election, posted the following on social media following the Atlanta rally:

I am still trying to identify one local, state, or federal political officeholder who has fought since November 3, 2020 to #FIX2020.

Can you help me find Waldo???

Trump said on Saturday: “Raffensperger ought to make sure that the vote is honest. They don’t want the vote to be honest. In my opinion, they want us to lose. And we can’t let that happen.”

In response, Raffensperger said in a post to X: “Georgia’s elections are secure. The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people. History has taught us this type of message doesn’t sell well here in Georgia, sir.”

Kemp also posted a response on X, writing: “My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats — not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it.”

Trump had commented on Saturday how Kemp’s wife had thanked him for endorsing Kemp, but now states she won’t back Trump this year because of his comments about the governor.

Your Choice