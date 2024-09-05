Georgia school shooter was stopped, apprehended by armed School Resource Officer

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 5, 2024

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said the Apalachee High School gunman was confronted and stopped by an armed School Resource Officer.

During a joint press conference with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Smith noted that the 14-year-old shooter was confronted by a School Resource Officer and faced with the option of surrendering or being shot.

“Obviously the shooter was armed, and our School Resource Officer engaged him, and the shooter quickly realized that if he did not give up, that it would end with an officer involved shooting,” Smith said.

The shooter “gave up, got on the ground, and the deputy took him into custody,” the sheriff said.

In 2019, during her first presidential campaign, Kamala Harris called for the elimination of on-campus police presence.

Unsurfaced clip shows Kamala Harris talking about getting “police officers out of schools.” She’s a RADICAL. pic.twitter.com/VZhVQ60kMV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the FBI was made aware of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter in 2023 during the course of investigating the source of online threats, a report said.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that “The FBI, in a joint statement with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, revealed (the shooter) was on law enforcement’s radar more than a year before Wednesday’s school shooting.”

The gunman’s father was interviewed by the FBI as well, and “the father stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them,” the report said.

The teen was monitored after being interviewed, but “there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state or federal levels,” according to the FBI.

