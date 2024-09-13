Former Clinton advisor calls for ‘full internal investigation’ at ABC over ‘rigging the outcome’ of debate

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Soon after Tuesday night’s presidential “debate” on ABC concluded, independent media began pointing out how Kamala Harris and Dana Walden, the co-chairperson of Disney who oversees ABC News, were friends and neighbors.

PJMedia’s Victoria Taft published yet more information about Harris’s connections with ABC News which was undisclosed by the network. One of the “moderators,” Linsey Davis, boasted in 2021 on ABC’s live coverage of the Biden Inauguration about being sorority sisters with Harris.

Now, a former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton is calling on ABC to launch a formal internal investigation into the planning and execution of the event to determine if there was some effort at “rigging the outcome of this debate.”

“I actually think they should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm. I don’t know how much of this was planned in advance,” Mark Penn told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

“I don’t know what they told the Harris campaign. I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate. I think the situation demands nothing less than that,” Penn said.

Penn went on to say he believes former President Donald Trump has “more obvious tools to get across the finish line” than Harris, but added that “part of the thing here is that if the referees have their finger on the scale, it’s harder to, you know, break through and overcome. And certainly, general media coverage has been fairly laughable.”

Trump weighed in on Truth Social:

People are saying that Comrade Kamala Harris had the questions from Fake News ABC. I would say it is very likely. The two so-called “Anchors” were a disgrace to Modern Day Journalism. David Muir should be ashamed of himself, as should Linsey Davis, who I never heard of, but both were nasty and rude when they were making statements that they knew were false. As an example, the FBI said they didn’t give all the information when coming up with Crime stats, making me RIGHT. Despite having to debate three people, Polls firmly state that I won, and EASILY. I felt that also, but no Politician should ever do a Debate with ABC News. They have proven NOT WORTHY, and hopefully an investigation will be done as to whether or not they gave the Debate questions to Comrade Kamala, whose best friend is a top ABC Executive. If she did give the questions to Kamala, ABC’s license should be TERMINATED. Remember, Donna Brazile works for ABC, and she gave the questions to Hillary Clinton!

Penn, president and managing partner of The Stagwell Group, suggested the Trump campaign mail out to every voter the ACLU questionnaire that then-Sen. Harris filled out and indicated she supports gender surgery for illegal immigrants and defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Penn is not the only veteran Democrat to slam ABC for Tuesday’s debate. In an editorial, Doug Schoen, an advisor to Bill Clinton and New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, lamented that Harris “was aided and abetted by two ABC News moderators who seemingly felt the need to fact-check virtually everything the former president said.”

