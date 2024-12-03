‘Flip Chicago red’: Public anger boils over, city officials slammed for prioritizing illegals over residents

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 3, 2024

Chicago residents have had it with Mayor Brandon Johnson and city officials who they say spent half a billion dollars sheltering illegals aliens.

Resident Danielle Carter said at the Dec. 2 city council meeting that President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar should make an example of Johnson.

“Trump, Tom Homan, make an example out of this [mayor] here first, please come here first,” Carter said. “We want a forensic audit.”

Carter added: “Flip Chicago red.”

