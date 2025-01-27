Five years late: CIA chief Ratcliffe confirms Wuhan lab leak is most likely origin of Covid

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 27, 2025

Five years after independent media, including WorldTribune.com, had reported as such, the CIA has officially assessed the most likely origin of the Covid virus was “a lab-related incident in Wuhan” China, new director John Ratcliffe told Fox News on Sunday.

The CIA joins the FBI and Energy Department, which runs labs and research facilities across the U.S., in its assessment in agreeing that a lab leak is the most likely origin.

On his way out, former CIA Director William Burns had called on the intelligence agency to take a stance on Covid’s origins instead of staying neutral, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

“One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of Covid,” Ratcliffe said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton praised the CIA for its new assessment.

“I’m pleased the CIA concluded in the final days of the Biden administration that the lab-leak theory is the most plausible explanation of Covid’s origins,” Cotton wrote on X. “I commend Director Ratcliffe for fulfilling his promise to release this conclusion. Now, the most important thing is to make China pay for unleashing a plague on the world.”

WorldTribune.com has been reporting on the lab leak as the most likely cause for some five years.

Related: Giuliani: U.S. should investigate whether ‘we paid for the damn virus that’s killing us’, April 27, 2020

Related: WHO official contradicts China, Silicon Valley: Covid ‘patient zero’ was likely Wuhan lab worker, August 15, 2021

Related: Sky News: Fauci blindsided Trump on 60 Wuhan projects with China’s PLA; ‘Worth the risk’ of pandemic, September 19, 2021

Related: Former EcoHealth Alliance official: Fauci ‘funded the creation’ of Covid, September 20, 2022

JOHN RATCLIFFE — TRUTH IS COMING TO THE CIA. Ratcliffe confirms what everyone else has known for 5 years — The Covid virus came from Wuhan lab where they were conducting gain of function research on bat viruses while searching for a SARS Vaccine.pic.twitter.com/nQs0bbEMuI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 27, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!