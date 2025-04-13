FBI: Wisconsin teen charged with killing parents as part of plot to assassinate Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 13, 2025

A Wisconsin teen has been arrested and charged with killing his parents as part of a plot to “obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary” to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government, federal authorities said in court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to Waukesha County authorities. Other charges include theft of property over $10,000 and misappropriating ID to obtain money.

On March 1, Casap’s stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, and mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, were found dead inside their home by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, according to a press release from the department.

“He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the Unites States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack,” investigators said in a federal affidavit.

“Other parties, with whom Casap was in contact, appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out,” according to the affidavit.

Court documents show investigators are pursing federal charges including conspiracy, presidential assassination, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department issued a search warrant and say they found material on the teen’s phone related to “The Order of Nine Angles,” which is “a network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views,” according to investigators.

Casap was in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing on his state charges. He has not yet offered a plea and remains in custody. His next court appearance is for an arraignment on May 7, according to the Waukesha County court docket.

