Elon Musk’s Venezuela warning: Tyrants disarm public before taking freedoms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 9, 2024

On the Sept. 8 broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, a top Harris campaign surrogate, said Kamala Harris would press for the confiscation of firearms if elected president.

Elon Musk responded with a post on X warning that tyrants make disarming the public a priority before taking away their freedoms:

