Elon Musk’s Venezuela warning: Tyrants disarm public before taking freedoms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 9, 2024

On the Sept. 8 broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, a top Harris campaign surrogate, said Kamala Harris would press for the confiscation of firearms if elected president.

Elon Musk responded with a post on X warning that tyrants make disarming the public a priority before taking away their freedoms:

The right to bear arms is there to protect free speech and stop a tyrannical government from taking your rights away! That’s why the first thing that all tyrants do is disarm the people, just like Chavez did when he was first elected. After that, no more real elections in… https://t.co/p3Wrk2GMHr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2024

