DOJ announces arrests of child sex trafficking leaders in Greece, NC

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 1, 2025

Two men who allegedly were prominent in the operation of the international child exploitation network known as “764” have been arrested, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Leonidas Varagiannis, 21, also known as “War,” a U.S. citizen residing in Thessaloniki, Greece, was arrested Tuesday by Greek authorities.

Prasan Nepal, 20, also known as “Trippy,” of North Carolina was arrested by Tar Heel state authorities on April 22.

“These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered – a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation.”

UPI reported on Wednesday that Varagiannis and Nepal were attributed with “core leadership roles” who lead a subgroup within 764, known as “764 Inferno,” which operated under the radar in encrypted messaging apps such as Signal, Telegram, or gaming systems and sought to recruit others while maintaining digital logbooks of illicit information.

Last month, the FBI released a public warning on 764 pointing to a “sharp increase” in the group’s activity.

Federal authorities allege that Varagiannis and Nepal directed, participated in or otherwise caused production and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and “facilitated the grooming, manipulation and extortion” of minors while instructing other co-conspirators on tactics.

The number of victims allegedly exploited by the defendants were “staggering” along with the “depths of depravity,” stated acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin.

Some of the 764 content, according to court documents, was traced to victims as young as 13 in activities that spanned from late 2020 to this year.

Varagiannis and Nepal allegedly ordered their victims to commit acts of self-harm and “engaged in psychological torment and extreme violence against minors,” officials said, adding that, in “multiple” instances, the suspects threatened and caused victims to engage in multiple acts like self-mutilation, which included “cut signs” or “blood signs” in which a young girl would carve a symbol into her body.

If convicted, Nepal and Varagiannis face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Last month, 28-year-old Jose Henry Ayala Casamiro from California was arrested and charged for being a 764 member. In December, Baron Martin, 20, of Arizona, was arrested for allegedly cyberstalking and producing child porn material.

