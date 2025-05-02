DOGE’s 100-day report card: $200 billion saved, ‘hundreds of thousands’ of fraud cases

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 2, 2025

It wasn’t easy but in the first 100 days of the second Trump Administration, Elon Musk said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that he heads has trimmed about one-fifth of the trillion dollars he envisioned cutting from the federal budget.

“There are hundreds of thousands of cases of fraud in the federal government,” Musk told reporters.

“We try to find the cases that are the most clear cut, we send that evidence to the DOJ, where they run it through their process, which takes several weeks.”

From there, the DOJ has to decide whether it has the resources to pursue the case, if worthwhile.

“There are definitely fraud rings operating, but in order to break up a fraud ring, it’s kind of like the mafia. You have to basically arrest one of the mafia foot soldiers, hopeful that they do a plea deal, then they tell you who their fraud manager is, and you can kind of work your way up the chain,” Musk explained.

In 100 days, DOGE helped federal agencies terminate 8,500 contracts, axed nearly 10,000 grants, and ended nearly 650 leases.

The biggest contract terminations are:

• Nearly $3 billion for an “Office of Refugee Resettlement Influx Care Facility” to house “up to 3,000 unaccompanied alien children.” The contract was to Family Endeavors, which hit a contracting jackpot after adding a former Biden administration official to its payroll. Half a million children were separated from their parents because of a loophole that granted them the ability to stay in the United States if they were unaccompanied. The federal government kept the children secret from state child welfare agencies, even though they were vulnerable to sex and labor traffickers, and one-third of unaccompanied minors disappeared after they were sent to live with “sponsors.”

• Up to $1.9 billion for a seven-year contract providing technology services to the IRS. The contract to Centennial Technologies was signed in August 2024, and no money was spent before it was cancelled, according to federal records. In the last 10 years, Centennial has been listed as receiving only $15 million in government contracts.

• Up to $1.7 billion to A1FedImpact LLC for tech work for the Defense Health Agency. Federal contracting records list the potential total as $2.4 billion.

• A $1 billion contract to Securigence LLC, another government IT company in the Virginia suburbs outside Washington, D.C., was cut in half. The contract was for “multi-network support services” for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

• A proposed $318 million contract to the Office of Personnel Management for “human resources related products and services” was cancelled before it was awarded.

The largest grants cancelled include:

• $2.6 billion from USAID to the Gavi Foundation for “the global community’s Immunization Agenda 2030, which was endorsed by the World Health Assembly in May 2020.” Nearly a billion dollars was spent before it was cancelled.

• A $1.5 billion contract from the Department of Health and Human Services to Texas was cut in half, with no details provided.

• Most of the money from a $1 billion USAID grant to the World Health Organization for “polio and immunization” was halted before it went out the door.

• Nearly half a billion was shaved off a $1.5 billion grant to Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc., operating as Heluna Health. Since 1998, the nonprofit had received a few million per year from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health, operating as a pass-through that sends the money to other groups performing public health research or interventions. In 2020, that jumped to half a billion, and nearly $3 billion in 2021.

The DOGE team explained in an interview some of the more shocking discoveries they have made thus far:

